Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 0.9 %

MMI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. 109,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,906. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $35,037,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 465,237 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 974.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 278,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 252,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 243,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 375.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 225,155 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.