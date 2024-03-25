Mark Breitbard Sells 27,222 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. 9,695,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities boosted their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

