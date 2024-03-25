Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

