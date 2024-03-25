Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 54 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MCD traded down $4.44 on Monday, hitting $278.19. 2,102,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.92. The company has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

