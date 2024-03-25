Mason & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 2,836 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. 3,255,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

