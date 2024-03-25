Mason & Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,303 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,830 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.