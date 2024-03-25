Mason & Associates Inc Has $36.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 954,569 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,062,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

