Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 254 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $103.18. 174,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

