Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MHH opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.