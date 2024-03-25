Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

