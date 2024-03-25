Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.98. 932,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $352.80 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.22.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

