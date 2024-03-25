Matt Zmigrosky Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.59. 1,332,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,303. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.21.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

