Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Globant by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Globant by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,154. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.40.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.82.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

