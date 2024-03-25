Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 289.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,859 shares during the period. NU comprises about 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $12,675,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,952,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,798,586. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

