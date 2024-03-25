Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 514,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MU. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.13. 55,417,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,153,242. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

