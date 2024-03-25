Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in H World Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after purchasing an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 714,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.56. 822,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,625. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

