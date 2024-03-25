Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 1,799,618 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,618 shares during the period. KE makes up 14.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of KE worth $100,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,957,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in KE by 13.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 8,292,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,836,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

