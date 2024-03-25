Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.59

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 301734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $768.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
