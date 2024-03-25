MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

MediWound Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

