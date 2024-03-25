Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $408.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.74. Medpace has a 1 year low of $175.38 and a 1 year high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

