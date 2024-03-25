MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.4 %

MELI stock traded down $21.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,550.07. The company had a trading volume of 269,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,861. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,661.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,506.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

