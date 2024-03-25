Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Raised to GBX 64 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 64 ($0.81) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 32.40 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Mercia Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £141.59 million, a PE ratio of -3,240.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.69.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £500,420.16 ($637,072.13). Insiders own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.