Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MESO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th.

MESO opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.44. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

