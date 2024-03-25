Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 907,980 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $874,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,341,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,614,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total value of $15,756,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

