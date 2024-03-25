Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 2,450 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.04. 1,655,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

