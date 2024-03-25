Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 3,918 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,048. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

