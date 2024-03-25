Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.39 and a 200 day moving average of $280.32. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

