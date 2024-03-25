Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $23,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

