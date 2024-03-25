Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.21. 8,497,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.03. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $516.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

