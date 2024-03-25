Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,845. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

