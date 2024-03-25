Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,946 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,174,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,045,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

