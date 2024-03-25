Meyer Handelman Co. Has $31.39 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,160 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. 10,458,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,069,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

