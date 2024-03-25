Meyer Handelman Co. Has $54.28 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $54,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.79. 3,701,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.