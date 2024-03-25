Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $3.51 Million in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 384,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,288,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 63,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $93.37. 1,684,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,594. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

