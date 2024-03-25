Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.49. 5,015,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

