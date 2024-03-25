Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,908,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,013. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

