Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.36. 11,903,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,570,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.