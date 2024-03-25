Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.61. 1,757,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.08. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

