Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 12,643 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $172.60. 3,937,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

