Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,666 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,713. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.