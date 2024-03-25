Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 25,888 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.85. 6,782,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

