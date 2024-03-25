Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.