Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

