Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 6.9%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $117.81. 17,655,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 17,594,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

