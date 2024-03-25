Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

