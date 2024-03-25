MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,523.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,523.00, but opened at $1,605.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,688.00, with a volume of 537,748 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 18.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $881.56 and a 200 day moving average of $611.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,447 shares of company stock worth $83,287,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.