MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 18% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,799.33 and last traded at $1,797.50. 1,380,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,214,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,523.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210 over the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

