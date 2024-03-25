Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIST. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

MIST stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

