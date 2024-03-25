Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.75 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.27.

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.89. The company had a trading volume of 45,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.89. The company has a market cap of C$634.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.28.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

