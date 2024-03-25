Mizuho Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $167.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $135.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $159.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

