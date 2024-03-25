Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRGY. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,945,000 after purchasing an additional 530,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

